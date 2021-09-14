Baltimore police officer convicted of lying about being spat on before struggle that was captured on viral video

A Baltimore police officer was convicted this week for lying about an incident in which he appeared to be attacked while making an arrest captured in a viral video last year, sparking outrage from local leaders.

Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct in office, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Initially, Baltimore police said Simpson was attacked by onlookers while attempting to make an arrest at a business on Pennsylvania Avenue in January 2020. The department cited a video widely circulated on social media that appeared to show the officer being kicked as he attempted to make an arrest.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison initially said that Simpson was doing a business check in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. when a person in the business became argumentative with the sergeant and spat in his face. He and then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, then-Council President Brandon Scott, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby all condemned the video.

Later, defense attorneys for Zayne Abdullah, who had been charged with assaulting Simpson, said the body-worn camera footage did not back up the officer’s claims about what led to the exchange. Body camera footage did not appear to show Abdullah spitting at the officer, who shoved Abdullah and says, “Get out of my face!” The charges against Abdullah were subsequently dropped.

Additional citizen video from when Simpson and Abdullah are struggling on the ground showed Abdullah repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” Another man is then seen pulling at Abdullah’s arm in an attempt to free him.

The earlier viral clip was taken from a different angle of the altercation.

“A government official completely rushed to judgement and completely took the officer’s word for it,” said attorney Malcolm P. Ruff, who is representing Abdullah in a civil case against the city. “We’ve seen time and time again that Baltimore city police officers are raised in a culture where we cannot simply trust them at face value.”

Ruff said as a result of the charges against him, his client lost a job at H&S Bakery where he was making almost $20 an hour, and ended up spending months in jail during the outset of the pandemic.

“Then have Baltimore officials call you a thug and say your behavior is reprehensible without investigating what happened,” Ruff said.

Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.