Baltimore Police officer in critical condition after being shot while on duty in Curtis Bay

A Baltimore Police officer was ambushed and shot while sitting in a patrol vehicle early Thursday in Curtis Bay, the police commissioner said.

At a briefing outside Maryland Shock Trauma, Dr. Thomas Scalea said the officer was shot multiple times and was in critical condition and on life support.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officer was on-duty but not responding to a call around 1:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue when the shooter approached from behind and opened fire.

The officer, who was not identified by name or even gender, was found by other officers after their vehicle accelerated and crashed.

“We have a coward on the loose in Baltimore that we must and will find,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Harrison said police had little information and were pleading with the public for help.

“We don’t give a damn how we get it,” Scott said in asking for tips.

This article will be updated.