Baltimore Police officer faces assault, firearm charges in Baltimore County

A Baltimore Police officer facing criminal charges is being held without bond in Baltimore County after police say he made threats with a firearm late last month.

Thomas Kirby Jr., 38, is charged with first-degree assault, a felony, along with second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime, according to online court records. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on June 3, the records show.

Baltimore Police confirmed Wednesday that Kirby was suspended without pay and facing charges in Baltimore County.

In police charging documents, Kirby is accused of putting a weapon to a woman’s ribcage on May 29 and telling her, “I’m going to shoot you.” The woman told police she was afraid for her life because of his “erratic behavior” and told him to stop.

Kirby told her she was being dramatic, according to the documents.

The woman also told police about past incidents involving Kirby, including a time roughly a year ago when Kirby put his “service weapon” to her head while it was loaded, she said.

In a separate incident in August 2020, Kirby asked to see the woman’s phone and became upset when she said no, she told police. Kirby then tried to grab it from her, she said, by “pushing her and holding her down on her chest, pinning her in the seat ... to take the phone by force.”

The woman added that Kirby had made past threats against his own family members.

Baltimore County Police requested a temporary Extreme Risk Protective Order for him on June 3, and a judge granted it, according to police documents.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 1. There is no attorney listed for Kirby in online court records for his criminal case. An attorney listed for him in a civil case did not immediately return a voicemail left Wednesday afternoon.

Kirby was hired by Baltimore Police in 2013, according to a city salary database, and earns a $78,080 salary. He took home $94,271 last fiscal year.

The ACLU of Maryland said in a 2021 report on police violence and corruption that Kirby was in the 90th percentile for complaints and use-of-force incidents in the department from 2015 to 2019. The report said he was the target of 15 complaints and had been in 47 use-of-force incidents. (The report doesn’t indicate the outcome of those complaints or whether the use-of-force incidents were found to be justified.)

Kirby is also included on an internal list compiled by Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby of officers with “integrity” issues or credibility concerns.

The roughly 300-person list was made public last month after a lengthy court battle by Baltimore Action Legal Team, a nonprofit seeking to make the legal system more accessible. It doesn’t include the reason for credibility concerns, and Mosby has said some on the list might have unsubstantiated complaints.

Charging documents from Baltimore County Police note Kirby has seven registered firearms.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lea Skene contributed to this article.