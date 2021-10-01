Baltimore police officer hospitalized after colliding with school bus with student on board, police say

A Baltimore City police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after a school bus with a student inside collided with a police vehicle, authorities say.

The student was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said, after experiencing neck pain, according to Baltimore City Schools spokeswoman Gwendolyn Chambers.

Police were traveling westbound in the 1700 block of E. Preston St., crossing N. Gay St. when the patrol vehicle was hit by a school bus, according to police. The officer was trapped and extricated from his vehicle and transported to an area hospital, according to police.

The school bus driver was uninjured, police said. An aide that was also on the bus accompanied the student to the hospital, Chambers said.

The Fraternal Order of Police Baltimore City Lodge 3 tweeted Friday evening that they “are praying for our officer involved in this evening’s” motor vehicle accident.