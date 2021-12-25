Baltimore Police: Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police are responding to a shooting at 4100 Crawford Ave., the department said late Saturday afternoon.

The department called it an officer-involved shooting in a tweet.

Chakia Fennoy, a police information officer, at the scene later said no officers had been shot and that a suspect is in custody.

She said there’s a threat in the area, which is in the Grove Park neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.

Please check back for details.

