Baltimore Police Officer Robert F. Cherry, outspoken former union president, loses personal gun after leaving it in restaurant bathroom

Baltimore Police Officer Robert F. Cherry lost his personal gun in a Mount Vernon restaurant bathroom last weekend, according to an incident report.

Cherry, who is suspended with pay from the police department, called police Saturday to report the gun missing.

The former Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 president told officers that he went to the bathroom in The Manor at 924 N. Charles St., and that he took out his “off duty firearm” and then “safely secured it before using the bathroom stall,” the report said.

Cherry did not realize he left his gun in the stall. After later realizing, the report said, he called the restaurant and spoke with the head of security. The employee told Cherry he was unable to find the gun. That’s when Cherry called police and the gun was reported lost.

Last May, Cherry posted a graphic photo of a homicide victim on social media and the police department was investigating whether he violated department policy. It is unclear why the former homicide detective is suspended from the department.

Cherry served in top union leadership positions for a decade — he was vice president from 2004 until 2008 — then became president and served until 2014 when he decided not to run again. He returned to patrol duties, then rejoined the homicide unit in a supervisory role.

He has sharply criticized the current deputy commissioner, Sheree Briscoe, and called out department commanders as “incompetent,” saying they “only promote themselves and ... never investigated/testified in any felony/murder cases in federal or state court.”

He was involuntarily transferred to the midnight shift in the Southwestern District following more controversial comments.