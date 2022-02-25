Baltimore Police to release body worn camera footage from Saturday’s fatal police shooting

Baltimore Police will release body worn camera footage Friday afternoon from a fatal shooting by officers of an 18-year-old Odenton man in Northeast Baltimore.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said earlier this week that 18-year-old Donnell Rochester of Odenton was killed Saturday by officers after he accelerated a vehicle toward them.

A news conference is scheduled at 2 p.m.

Harrison said the officers are were following Rochester Saturday afternoon believed he had warrant against him related to a robbery.

They attempted to stop him in the 1800 block of Chilton Street, near Lake Montabello.

As the officers stopped the vehicle and attempted to approach Rochester, Harrison said the two officers opened fire on the vehicle when Rochester accelerated, striking one of the officers with the car.

The Baltimore Sun has been unable to reach Rochester’s family.

Harrison said the officers are assigned to the mobile metro unit, which had been deployed to the Northeast District because of a recent spree of armed robberies and carjackings. Officers from the unit are deployed to different areas of the city, based on recent crime trends.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office this week identified the officers who fired as Officers Robert Mauri and Connor Murray.

The Attorney General’s Office is tasked with investigating all police-involved shootings in the state as part of sweeping police reform legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly last year.

The Baltimore Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office reached an agreement to also allow the police department to conduct its own investigations in order to meet certain requirements of its federal consent decree.

This story will be updated.