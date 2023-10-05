Baltimore police release video of persons of interest in Morgan State University shooting

Baltimore police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a shooting at Morgan State University Tuesday night that left five people wounded.

In a video released by the department Wednesday night, four unidentified people described as persons of interest in connection with the shooting can be seen walking across a grassy area. The video then skips to a later time and three of the four people are seen walking in the opposite direction across the same area. Further details related to the video were not released and a request to Baltimore police from Fox News Digital was not immediately answered.

As of Thursday morning, authorities have not made any arrests in the shooting that took place on MSU's campus as students, alumni and families were celebrating homecoming festivities.

Four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were struck by gunfire during the shooting. All five victims, four of whom are MSU students, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING DURING HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES AT BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY LEAVES 5 INJURED

The Baltimore Police Department released a video Wednesday night of four persons of interest in the shooting at Morgan State University that wounded five.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the shooting took place at around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive and was quickly responded to by university police officers patrolling the campus. The Baltimore Police Department also responded to assist, initially describing the incident as an "active shooter situation" after locating several shattered windows in the area.

A shelter-in-place order was issued by MSU at 10:19 p.m. and was lifted at 12:23 a.m. after Baltimore police confirmed the incident was "no longer considered an active shooter situation."

The name of the damaged building was not revealed, but police noted that the shooting took place outside.

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE AFTER SWAT OFFICERS CLEAR CAMPUS BUILDING

MSU President David Wilson said in a news conference Wednesday morning that many people were on campus for the crowning of Mister and Miss MSU inside the Murphy Fine Arts Center, whose auditorium was filled almost to capacity.

After the coronation, Wilson said many were heading to the student center for additional homecoming celebrations when the "unfortunate situation erupted on the campus."

Wilson immediately announced all classes on Wednesday were canceled following the shooting, but ultimately decided to cancel classes and nearly all homecoming festivities for the remainder of the week.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said all classes and homecoming activities for the rest of the week are canceled following the on-campus shooting.

Saturday's football game and the 39th Annual Homecoming Gala are postponed until those responsible for the shooting are arrested and brought to justice, a university announcement stated.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the persons of interest in the video can call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LO-CKUP.

Morgan State University is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) with about 9,000 students enrolled. It was founded in 1867 as the Centenary Biblical Institute with an initial mission of training men for ministry, according to its website.





