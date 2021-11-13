Baltimore Police reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in Medford

Investigators from the office of the Attorney General of Maryland were called to the scene of a reported fatal shooting Saturday involving police officers.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street, authorities said.

The shooting appeared to have happened in a barber shop.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the office of the Attorney General of Maryland, confirmed that at least one fatality occurred and said that investigators from her office were on their way to the scene.

A new law that took effect Oct. 1 requires Maryland’s top law enforcement agency to become involved any time officers are involved in a civilian death.

No further details were available, immediately, Coombs said.

This story will be updated.