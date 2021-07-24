Baltimore police requesting 100 federal officers to assist in fighting violent crime

Andrew Miller
·1 min read

The Baltimore Police Department is requesting federal police officers to combat violent crime in the city.

"The ask is for federal agents to come help us," Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison explained this week, according to WBAL-TV.

FORMER DETROIT POLICE CHIEF REACTS TO DC CRIME WAVE: 'MALFEASANCE' 'BROKE' THE SYSTEM

"Certainly, police officers will answer citizens calls for service. But I think what the bigger picture meant is federal agents will be on the streets of Baltimore. Not specifically patrolling, but on the streets helping, working side by side with police officers to help fight violent crime."

The federal government has yet to agree to the plan but it is believed that up to 100 officers, many from the ATF and U.S. Marshall’s office would be sent to assist Baltimore police.

It was also revealed via court testimony this week that Baltimore’s police department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. The department currently has 600 vacancies which includes 392 officers and 14 detectives.

DOJ ACKNOWLEDGES ‘STAGGERING’ RISE IN VIOLENT CRIME AS IT ROLLS OUT EFFORT TARGETING GUN TRAFFICKING

Baltimore is on track for 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row and is expected to experience 1,000 shootings by the end of the year.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in May that he was "very concerned" about violent crime in the city, which was witnessing a 17% rise in homicides at the time, and urged against the push by Democrats nationwide to defund the police.

"So, number one, we have to get tougher laws," Hogan said. "Number two, we can’t defund the police, which is the Mayor’s plan, we have to invest more in our police, and number three, we have to have a prosecutor that’s willing to prosecute crimes."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico Willing to Use Import Tools to Fight Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is analyzing an increase in import quotas for food items including corn to help slow inflation if it doesn’t ease as expected, according to the nation’s top trade official.The country is studying measures to increase market competition, just as it did for products including chicken, pork, beef and gas, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview in Washington on Friday.Inflation “has to do with the demand happening not only in Mexico, but in the world,”

  • Big Ten Media Days: Paul Chryst comments on new additions to the Wisconsin RB room

    Paul Chryst comments on new additions to the Wisconsin RB room:

  • Biden announces up to $100M in aid for Afghan refugees

    President Biden announced Friday his administration is allocating up to $100 million in new aid for Afghan refugees and migrants.Why it matters: Unrest and violence in Afghanistan have sharply increased since Biden announced military withdrawal from the country, which is now almost complete and has coincided with large territorial gains by the Taliban.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The U.S. intelligence community has warned that the Afghan government c

  • Nyjah Huston Skateboards Toward History at Tokyo Olympics

    When skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics, Nyjah Huston will have the opportunity to show the world why he is regarded as one of the greatest street skaters of all time.

  • NRA and Republicans out to hobble Biden’s choice for top gun law role

    David Chipman’s nomination to lead the ATF could be in trouble – which would be a serious blow to gun control advocates David Chipman at a congressional hearing in May. Chipman spent 25 years at the ATF and is currently a senior policy adviser at Giffords. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock The nomination of David Chipman to lead the principal agency that enforces federal gun laws is stalling as Republicans and the National Rifle Association (NRA) seek a major symbolic v

  • Dolphins sign Shaquem Griffin to one-year deal

    Griffin has returned to the state of Florida with hopes of making it in Miami.

  • Firefighters rescue hundreds stranded on bridge amid extreme flooding in China

    As widespread flooding hit the Henan province of China, more than 200 people found themselves stranded on a bridge.

  • SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

    Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX was awarded a $178 million launch services contract for NASA's first mission focusing on Jupiter's icy moon Europa and whether it may host conditions suitable for life, the space agency said on Friday. The Europa Clipper mission is due for blastoff in October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket owned by Musk's company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA said in a statement posted online.

  • World’s Food Supplies Get Slammed by Drought, Floods and Frost

    (Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather is slamming crops across the globe, bringing with it the threat of further food inflation at a time costs are already hovering near the highest in a decade and hunger is on the rise.Brazil’s worst frost in two decades brought a deadly blow to young coffee trees in the world’s biggest grower. Flooding in China’s key pork region inundated farms and raised the threat of animal disease. Scorching heat and drought crushed crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. A

  • China Roundup: Kai-Fu Lee's first Europe bet, WeRide buys a truck startup

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China Roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. Despite the geopolitical headwinds for foreign tech firms to enter China, many companies, especially those that find a dependable partner, are still forging ahead. For this week's roundup, I'm including a conversation I had with Prophesee, a French vision technology startup, which recently got funding from Kai-Fu Lee and Xiaomi, along with the usual news digest.

  • A third of states have passed more restrictive voting laws. Here's what you should know

    While 25 states have expanded voter access, at least 18 states have enacted laws to limit it. And in battlegrounds, those laws will have a big impact.

  • Robinhood promises to fix 'the issues' that outraged customers when it restricted trading in meme stocks

    The company also outlined its plans to continue to grow revenue if US regulators ban payment for order flow, at the heart of its business model.

  • Health care for older immigrants sees momentum among states

    The Chicago woman's last full medical exam was in 2015 and she sees no options for care as a Mexican immigrant without permission to live in the U.S. She’s not eligible for Medicare, Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage. Illinois is among a handful of Democratic-run states extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants in the country illegally, including seniors. The state, which became the first to offer a Medicaid-like program for older immigrants last year, used a new budget to expand the program.

  • National Guard cutting costs due to funding impasse in Congress

    The Nebraska National Guard has started to cancel training events because Congress has not reimbursed the National Guard Bureau for $521 million spent on securing the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot, CNN reports.The big picture: Efforts to scale back costs will likely spread to additional states as Congress is stuck in a funding impasse, per CNN.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"If funding isn't sorted by the first of August, t

  • Pentagon says report that U.S. approved Chinese drone for purchase 'inaccurate'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon said on Friday that drones produced by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose a potential threat to national security and that a media report that they were approved for purchase by the U.S. government was inaccurate. The Hill newspaper last month reported that a Pentagon audit had found two drones built by DJI for U.S. government use had "no malicious code or intent" and are "recommended for use by government entities and forces working with U.S. services."

  • Trump's sway tested in race for open mid-Ohio US House seat

    The crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio is testing the ongoing political sway of former President Donald Trump as his choice in the race, a longtime coal lobbyist, is competing against candidates backed by other conservative leaders, movements and donors. The race in the sprawling GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District, which is gerrymandered to include all or part of 12 Ohio counties including parts of Columbus, also has seen endorsements by Republican groups backing women candidates, a powerful anti-abortion group and allies of the former president. Trump, who twice won the state by wide margins, has touted candidate Mike Carey as the best choice to succeed former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers.

  • Not White House's 'role' to 'blame' unvaccinated people for COVID resurgence, Psaki says

    The White House does not believe that it is its place to lay blame at the feet of unvaccinated people for putting others at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

  • Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Macron and Jill Biden look on as France lose to U.S

    TOKYO (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. first lady Jill Biden watched their countrywomen tangle on the 3x3 basketball court at the sport's Olympic debut https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/on-3x3-basketball-tokyo-olympics-2021-06-21 in Tokyo on Saturday, with the Americans pulling out an upset victory. Macron and Biden are among the few dignitaries attending https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-first-lady-jill-biden-arrives-japan-games-2021-07-22 the delayed Games, with Japan and much of the world still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden jumped to her feet and clapped when the clock ran out with the U.S. team winning 17-10 against No. 1 ranked France.

  • Top San Francisco restaurant closes to give weary workers ‘mental health break’

    One of San Francisco’s top restaurants closed for four days this week to give beleaguered staffers a “mental health break.”

  • French citizen arrested in Madagascan murder plot: minister

    Madagascan police have arrested two former French military members suspected in a plot to kill the nation's president, officials told Reuters on Friday.Police have also tightened the security of president Andry Rajoelina in the wake of the arrests, which follow a months-long investigation.Among the suspects, one is a French citizen, two others have dual French and Malagasy nationalities, while the remaining three are Malagasy.On Friday state TV showed images of a bag full of cash, weapons and documents, allegedly discovered during a raid on one of the suspects' homes.The country's public security minister earlier alleged the suspects entered the country as economic operators to, quote, “hide their evil plans.”A spokesperson for the French armed forces told Reuters he had no comment. The former French colony of 26 million people has been embattled by political violence, instability and poverty for years.In 2019, Rajoelina was sworn in as president after a hard-fought election where his rival challenged him in court over fraud allegations.Officials said Friday that the investigation into the murder plot was ongoing.