Baltimore police responding to 'active shooter situation' near Morgan State University

Morgan State University is urging students to stay away from Thurgood Marshall Hall amid an active shooter situation. Photo courtesy of Morgan State University/Flickr

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Police Department said it is responding to an "active shooter situation" near Morgan State University where authorities are ordering people to avoid the campus and those in the area to shelter in place.

"BPB is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block on Argonne Drive," the department said on X. "We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area."

"Multiple victims involved," it said in a second tweet that followed the first by about half an hour.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Morgan State University said in an alert on its website and in a statement published on social media that an active investigation related to "shots being fired on or near campus" is underway.

"Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Center and shelter in place," it said.

Concerned family members are being asked by authorities to report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road where a Baltimore police officer is located.

Special agents with the Baltimore Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding, the federal agency said.

A public historically Black university, Morgan State has a student body of some 9,100 people, according to its website.

This is a developing story.