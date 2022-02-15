Baltimore Police searching for man accused of raping 13-year-old girl, stabbing a woman twice

Baltimore Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl as well as brutally stabbing a woman on two separate occasions.

Police said they have an arrest warrant charging 20-year-old Marquise Henry Jr. with attempted murder, and asked the public’s help in locating him.

Police said Henry stabbed a 21-year-old woman 14 times on Dec. 20, causing damage to her liver, lung, neck and arms. Police said the woman’s injuries required care from a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The attack occurred in the 3700 block of Cottage Ave. in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Then, on Feb. 10, police were called to the 100 block of Saint Paul St., where the same victim has been stabbed multiple times in the throat. Police said the victim still is recovering from her injuries.

Police the attacks are domestic in nature, but did not specify the relationship between Henry and the victim.

Another warrant is filed against Henry for a Dec. 15 rape of a 13-year-old girl in East Baltimore, police said.

“The Baltimore Police Department continues to need the help of the community to get violent offenders off the streets,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Tuesday.

Harrison said investigators on Tuesday were working to obtain a third warrant against Henry in connection with the Feb. 10 stabbing.

“We want you to know that your police department is aggressively pursuing violence offenders,” Harrison said.

Anyone with information regarding Henry’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at 443-923-9800 or 911.