Baltimore police searching for man suspected of killing 26-year-old tech CEO

Police in Baltimore are searching for a man they suspect killed Pava LaPere, a 26-year-old CEO who was found dead of "blunt-force trauma" on Sept. 25.

LaPere had initially been the subject of a missing person's report before she was found dead in her apartment.

Police said in a press conference Tuesday that they believe Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, to be behind her death and issued a warrant for first degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed in the press conference that police were "actively working to apprehend Billingsley."

"At this time, we know, we believe that he probably is armed and dangerous," Worley said. "We ask anyone who may have seen him or knows him or knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately."

He warned Baltimore residents to be on the lookout.

"We implore residents to be on the lookout at all times," Worley said. "This individual will kill and he will rape."

Billingsley has previous run-ins with the law, the Baltimore Police Department said in a release, citing arrests in 2013, 2011 and 2009 for multiple charges to include sex offense, second-degree assault charges and robbery.

LaPere was the CEO and founder of EcoMap Technologies. In 2023, she earned a spot on Forbes "30 Under 30" list. Her company's website says EcoMap uses technology to "digitize ecosystems, ensuring anyone can easily access the information they need, so ecosystems can be as equitable, efficient, & effective as possible."

In a statement to NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore, the company confirmed her death.

"The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time," the statement reads.

"Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do."

