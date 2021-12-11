Baltimore police seek public’s help reuniting toddler with family

Baltimore police were searching Saturday morning for the family of a toddler found alone in Southwest Baltimore.

An MTA bus driver called police around 7:15 a.m. to report they found a toddler alone in the 4300 block of Parkton St., police said. That’s near Mount Saint Joseph High School and adjacent to the city’s Irvington and Yale Heights neighborhoods.

Once patrol officers assigned to the department’s Southwest District Station arrived, the driver had brought the child aboard. Police shared a photo of the child, who was wearing a red T-shirt, wrapped in a puffy jacket on the bus.

Police believe the child is one or two years old and said the toddler “appeared to be in good condition.”

The department encourages anyone who knows the child’s family to dial 911 or to call the Southwest District station at 410-396-2488.

This article may be updated.