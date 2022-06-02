Baltimore Police seek two people in Memorial Day weekend deadly shooting at Inner Harbor; additional victim reported

Police are seeking two individuals and said an additional third victim suffered a head wound following the Memorial Day weekend deadly shooting at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening “graze wound to her head” after Saturday night’s shooting at 201 E. Pratt St., police said, and that doctors determined her injuries Tuesday,

The other two teenage victims, both 17, were hospitalized and one later died. Neal Mack was pronounced dead and a girl was in stable but serious condition hours after the shooting, according to Baltimore Police.

Detectives need help identifying two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the deadly shooting and fleeing the scene on it, police said. Crowds of people frantically ran for cover after gunshots rang out in the amphitheater area along the waterfront promenade.

Anyone who has related information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7ockup to remain anonymous.