Baltimore Police: Six injured in Baltimore shootings Tuesday, including four shot at night in Carrollton Ridge

Six people were injured in three separate Baltimore shootings Tuesday, including four injured in one nighttime shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police officers responded to the 2000 block of West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge at about 7:40 p.m. and found a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her right arm. A man, 53, had been shot in his left foot, police said. Both victims were taken to a hospital. Police said a man and a 17-year-old boy walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A 22-year-old man was grazed by a bullet early Tuesday morning in Southeast Baltimore, police said. At about 3:20 a.m., patrol officers arrived at a hospital for a report of a walk-in victim and found the man with a graze wound in his arm.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the 6600 block of Holabird Avenue in Broening Manor.

Anyone with information may call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

In another shooting early Tuesday, a 49-year-old man received an “apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound,” police said in a news release. The shooting’s location was not immediately available. Police responded to a hospital at 1:50 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers.