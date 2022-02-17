Baltimore Police: Six people shot within an hour Wednesday, two boys dead

Six people were shot in Baltimore on Wednesday, two fatally, according to Baltimore Police. Two of the crime scenes were reported at the same time.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 3500 block of Gelston Drive in the Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park neighborhood near Edgewood for a report of gunfire.

Once there, police said in a news release, they located a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They quickly applied a tourniquet until medics arrived to transport the victim to an area hospital.

They also located two unidentified boys suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Those victims were pronounced dead, the release said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Also at approximately 6:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Mullikin Court in the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood for a report of a shooting.

Once there, they located a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Earlier at approximately 5:25 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were walking foot when they heard gunfire possibly in the 1700 block of Cole Street, a separate police release said.

Once there, officers located a 23-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of South Fulton Avenue in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood near New Southwest/Mount Clare, police said. They located an unidentified male in the 1700 block of Cole Street, a few blocks east, also suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Medics transported both victims to area hospitals, where their conditions are unknown.

Due to the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.