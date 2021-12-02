Baltimore police say they have someone in custody in relation to the homicide of 69-year-old Eveyln Player

Baltimore police say a suspect is in custody in the killing of Evelyn Player, the 69-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death inside her East Baltimore church last month.

In a news release, the department announced Wednesday night that they had detained someone in relation to Player’s death on Nov. 16 and that city officials will speak to the media Thursday at 12:30 p.m. about the investigation. They did not name the suspect, any possible charges or a motive for the crime.

“I am grateful for the exhaustive investigative work of the members of the Police Department in collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office in identifying the perpetrator of this crime,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. “Hopefully, justice can be served and we bring closure to the family.”

Player’s death last month rocked East Baltimore after police say they found the 69-year-old stabbed to death inside a bathroom at the 4,000-member Southern Baptist Church.

The pastor of the church said Player was the fourth or fifth generation of her family to attend the church and police said she’d let construction workers into the building the day she was killed.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott thanked the department, saying through officers’ “determined efforts ... the suspect responsible for the heinous murder of Evelyn Player is now in custody.”

“No family should have to endure the insufferable pain of losing a matriarch to violence, especially inside their hallowed house of worship,” Scott said.

Player’s death came during the week when Baltimore surpassed 300 homicides in a single year for the seventh consecutive year. She was one of three female homicide victims that week alone, as police said a 5-year-old girl found unresponsive in Northeast Baltimore was killed and a 13-year-old girl was shot to death in West Baltimore before week’s end.