Baltimore Police: Teenager injured in shooting Tuesday morning

A 17-year-old boy went to a Baltimore hospital after he was injured in a shooting in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police say.

Baltimore Police officers from the Central District responded to the hospital at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the department. There, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers were not sure where the teenager was shot, said Baltimore Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2411, or call Metro Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous report.