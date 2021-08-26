Baltimore police: Thieves crashed van into Hampden 7-Eleven to steal ATM

Thieves used a white van to smash into a 7-Eleven on The Avenue in Hampden to steal an ATM early Thursday morning, Baltimore police said.

At approximately 5:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Falls Road for a report of larceny. The suspects backed a van into the front of the business and took the ATM from the store, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported, police said.

Images from the incident show shattered windows and a busted front door on the ground.

Trucks have been used in previous incidents to steal ATMs from inside businesses in Baltimore, dating back to last June. It’s unclear if the cases are connected, police said.