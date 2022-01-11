Baltimore Police: Two men dead after shootings in Fells Point and Towanda-Grantley on Monday night

Two men died after being shot in separate incidents Monday night, Baltimore Police said in news releases.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Caroline St. in Fells Point in Southeast Baltimore at 8:05 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, one of the releases said.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Oswego Avenue and Towanda Avenue in Towanda-Grantley in Northwest Baltimore for a shooting, police said in a second news release.

Officers located an unidentified man who had been shot and was unresponsive, lying in the middle of the street, police said. The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, they said.

Homicide detectives were summoned and have assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7