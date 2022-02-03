Baltimore Police: Woman, 32, in critical condition after being shot in Midtown-Edmondson

A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in West Baltimore on Wednesday night, police said.

Western District officers responded at approximately 10:12 p.m. to the 2800 block of Edmondson Ave. in Midtown-Edmondson for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2477. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Earlier Wednesday, at approximately 2:34 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, a news release said, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the 1100 block of Carroll St. in Washington Village/Pigtown.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.