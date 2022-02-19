Baltimore prosecutor calls charges against her 'malicious'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marilyn Mosby
    American lawyer, State's Attorney for Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has asked a federal judge to dismiss an indictment against her, alleging the prosecution has been driven by “malicious personal, political, and even racial animus."

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted last month on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. She has pleaded not guilty.

In a motion to dismiss filed by her attorneys Friday, Mosby alleges that the prosecution against her “is the culmination of a long-running crusade to ruin the political career of a young, progressive, Black female elected official.”

In particular, she targets the lead prosecutor in the case, Asst. U.S. Attorney Leo Wise, alleging that he led a prosecution team that ignored her requests to testify and offer exculpatory evidence in her defense to the grand jury that indicted her. Mosby also alleges that U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, who is overseeing the prosecution against her, “has expressed his disapproval” for her both personally and professionally.

Marcia Murphy, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office, did not immediately respond to a voicemail message and an email seeking comment on the allegations made by Mosby.

Mosby, 41, was elected as Baltimore’s state’s attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. She received national acclaim in 2015 for bringing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose neck was broken in police custody. Gray’s death sparked protests and riots. None of the officers was convicted.

The four-count indictment alleges that Mosby lied about meeting qualifications for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan in 2020. Federal prosecutors also allege that Mosby lied on 2020 application forms for mortgages to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

Her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, has said that the state of Mosby’s fledgling private businesses — Mahogany Elite Travel, Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC and Mahogany Elite Consulting — allowed her to make the withdrawals.

In the motion to dismiss the indictment, Mosby alleges that the prosecution is driven by an attempt to hurt her chances of winning reelection. The election is scheduled in June.

Mosby says the animus between the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office and her dates back to 2017, when she claims Wise and former acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Schenning “began a smear campaign” to falsely accuse her and her staff of improperly leaking details of a police corruption investigation to the lead suspect. She said Wise donated to two challengers in her 2018 re-election bid.

Mosby accuses Wise of treating her “unfairly, inappropriately and unethically.”

“Taken together, the animus by the prosecution team—and Mr. Wise in particular—is sufficient to warrant dismissal of the indictment,” the motion states.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth in isolation after positive COVID-19 test

    A statement from Buckingham Palace says the 95-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently receiving medical attention. Ian Lee reports from the Windsor Castle.

  • Black women I know are resilient, but society pathologizes them as mentally ill anyway

    Living in a culture that ignores or is indifferent to the stresses and trauma unique to the experiences of Black women teaches you to hide your feelings.

  • After Prince Andrew settled, where does the Epstein case go next?

    The prince’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre leaves several loose ends, including whether more in the disgraced financier’s circle could be implicated Jeffrey Epstein moved in the company of the powerful, elite, famous and wealthy. The repercussions of his sex-trafficking ring could yet extend further. Photograph: Uma Sanghvi/AP After news of Prince Andrew’s settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, the question of who or what the tentacles of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex-t

  • NBC debuts its high-octane crime drama The Endgame

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, February 21. All times are Eastern.

  • Ukraine marks anniversary of deadly uprising as threat of Russian invasion looms

    "I think that the Ukrainian people has made its decision, and I don't think that Russia is in a position to overturn it," one protestor said at a memorial service Sunday.

  • Opinion: I've been teaching for 3 decades, and I see Iowa schools cut and cut as state funding remains meager

    Former Des Moines Public Schools teacher: Please get out of the Capitol, visit schools, get to know all teachers, put politics away and help children.

  • Colerain Twp child

    Colerain Twp child

  • Turkey's opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan's shadow

    A veteran Turkish political leader who has struggled for years to have President Tayyip Erdogan voted out of office says it is "very clear" that his dream is drawing nearer, even as doubts remain about whether he will be the main opposition candidate at presidential elections set for 2023. In an interview, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), confidently predicted victory at the polls as Turkey suffers economic hardships brought on by Erdogan's unorthodox monetary policies. The comments reinforce expectations Kilicdaroglu, 73, will be the presidential candidate of a six-party alliance in elections due by June 2023, though polls show several other opposition figures winning more support.

  • Steelers interview Panthers Asst. GM to replace Kevin Colbert

    Pittsburgh continues to interview candidates for general manager.

  • Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

    Australia's largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate the company's transition away from coal-fired power. The Australian founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said Monday. The target’s board said in a statement the offer “materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.”

  • Australia's AGL Energy spurns surprise $3.5 billion bid, suitor Brookfield digs in

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's top power producer AGL Energy Ltd on Monday rejected an unsolicited $3.54 billion takeover overture from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, sticking to its own spin-off tune. The surprise bid comes as AGL seeks to split itself in two - a retail and renewable energy operation and a coal-fired generation business - by June in an attempt to turn around a 75% slump in its market value over the past five years. Brookfield and Cannon-Brookes, Australia's second-richest man, said their goal is to speed up delivery of cleaner and cheaper energy.

  • Nathan Chen Wears a Custom Vera Wang Suit to Land a Backflip During His Final Olympic Performance

    Chen wore a custom Vera Wang suit with black skates while doing a backflip on ice at the Beijing Exhibition Gala during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

  • Federal oil lease sales delayed as Interior Dept navigates court decisions

    Upcoming federal oil and gas lease sales will be delayed as the Interior Department figures out how to weigh the climate impact of those sales without using a key tool for measuring those risks, according to a court filing issued on Saturday evening. The length of the delay was not specified, but it stems from a Feb. 11 decision by a Louisiana federal district court judge that blocked the Biden administration from using the "social cost of carbon" - an interim estimate of $50 per ton of greenhouse gases emitted - to factor the risks of climate change into federal decision-making for permitting, investment and regulatory issues. That decision has complicated the Interior Department's efforts to comply with a separate court decision by a D.C. federal district court judge in January which invalidated the results of an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico because the department failed to properly account for the auction's climate change impact.

  • Gragson: ‘Just came a little bit short’ of Daytona win

    Noah Gragson looks back on his third-place run in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener and a busy Speedweeks.

  • State database highlights 454 use of force incidents in Stark County

    The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Office of Criminal Justice Services has made public its use-of-force database in the name of transparency.

  • Epstein’s Alleged Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged in Cell

    U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe

  • Friend gunned down defending woman from man she rejected outside Texas bar, cops say

    Upset after being turned down, the man grabbed a gun from his car and returned, police said.

  • NYPD: Woman punched, stabbed at East New York subway station

    After a verbal argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the abdomen three times, police said.

  • Portland police: clash between armed homeowner and protesters sparked shooting

    The shooting took place as people gathered in northeast Portland on Saturday to protest the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old fatally shot earlier this month by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a no-knock apartment raid. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement on Sunday that a preliminary investigation indicated the incident "started with a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters" but that detectives were still struggling to gather evidence. In an online briefing on Sunday afternoon, department spokesperson Nathan Sheppard said detectives believe numerous people either saw the shooting or recorded it on their phones but have not cooperated with police.

  • 'Come on, I have a family': Pittsburgh Uber driver begged for her life before being killed by rider, police say

    Calvin Crew, 22, was arrested and charged last week with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence in the death of Christina Spicuzza.