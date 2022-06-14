Baltimore prosecutors asked for jail time for man charged in Wicomico County deputy’s killing; judge opted for lighter sentence

Baltimore prosecutors recommended jail time for a man who police say went on an Eastern Shore crime spree that culminated with the fatally shooting a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy, but a judge opted for a lighter sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, of Delmar, allegedly shot and killed Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard, who was pursuing the 20-year-old on several felony warrants.

One of those warrants for Davidson’s arrest was issued in relation to an armed robbery in Baltimore three years ago.

In July 2020, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced Davidson to probation before judgement and a suspended jail sentence in that case, according to online court records.

At a news conference Monday where they announced Davidson’s arrest and mourned Hilliard’s death, officials including Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, a Republican, and Republican Governor Larry Hogan decried the sentence imposed by the Baltimore judge as lenient.

Lewis said Davidson clearly belonged in prison, and would not have been able to shoot his deputy dead had he been behind bars. Hogan blasted Democratic lawmakers for not passing legislation to institute stiffer penalties for those convicted of gun crimes.

The office of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, a Democrat, deflected blame Tuesday for Davidson’s sentence for the 2019 armed robbery, saying in a statement that judges hand down sentences; prosecutors only offer recommendations.

“In this case, the prosecutor secured a conviction and made a sentence recommendation of jail time,” said Zy Richardson, a spokeswoman for Mosby’s office. “The court imposed a sentence of probation before judgment.”

Davidson’s probation in Baltimore was set for three years. A warrant from Baltimore was issued May 9 for an alleged violation of that probation.

By then, online records show, he had been charged with several more crimes on the southern part of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Story continues

Court documents detail more and more dangerous behavior from Davidson.

In February, he pleaded guilty to having more than 10 grams of marijuana in Worcester County, though prosecutors had been seeking drug distribution charges.

In April, he was charged with assault for allegedly beating a man at an under-21 club in Ocean City.

Later the same month, a woman left her home in Delmar and found her car had been keyed and her rear license plate ripped off.

She told police she suspected Davidson, whose advances she had rejected, according to charging documents. Officers found the woman’s rear license plate by Davidson’s door and filed charges against him for malicious destruction of property.

Come May 20, Davidson was facing yet another set of charges, this time in Somerset County: burglary, possession of a rifle or shotgun despite a disqualifying conviction and theft of up to $25,000.

According to charging documents in that case, Davidson shot his way into a convenience store in Eden, Maryland, with an assault rifle and stole what the owner estimated to be $14,000 worth of cash, lottery tickets cigarettes and cigars.

A man came to the store owner after hearing about the burglary and told him he suspected his assault rifle, which had been stolen, was used in the break-in, the court documents detail. Officers met with the man and his son, who believed the gun had been stolen by his friend, Davidson.

Police wrote that they tracked down Davidson by searching law enforcement databases and social media. The Facebook account listed in charging documents shows a photo of Davidson with forearm tattoos that detectives said distinguished him in surveillance footage from the convenience store.

Hilliard, the slain deputy, was looking for Davidson in an apartment complex in the small town of Pittsville that he was known to frequent. Canvasing the apartments for the second time Sunday, Hilliard saw Davidson in a stairwell. As Hilliard pulled closer, Davidson fled.

Lewis said his deputy gained ground on the suspect quickly. Hilliard threatened to use a stun gun and deployed it, but it was ineffective.

As they approached a stretch of woods, Davidson turned, held up a handgun with two hands and fired several rounds at Hilliard, striking him at least once. Lewis said the shooting was captured on Hilliard’s body-worn camera. The deputy didn’t get a chance to draw his gun and, after he collapsed to the ground, Davidson approached and stood over him momentarily before running away.

Hilliard was pronounced dead later at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.

Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed the area to launch an extensive manhunt, officials said.

With authorities baring down on him, Davidson called and sent messages to friends, according to court documents charging him with murder in Hilliard’s death.

Davidson called a woman and told her to check her social media. She opened his message: “I shot a cop I was scared I love u bye,” it read, according to the court documents.

In another message, he allegedly wrote, “I had a gun that would triple my time.”

After being on the run for about two hours, Davidson emerged from a tract of woods lined by police cars and surrendered Sunday night.

He was set for a bail hearing Tuesday morning in Wicomico County District Court. He is being represented by the office of the public defender, which has declined to comment.