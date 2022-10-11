Baltimore prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed

BALTIMORE — Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dropped the charges against Adnan Syed, the man whose legal saga rose to international renown because of the hit podcast “Serial.”

After Syed’s murder conviction was overturned last month, the city State’s Attorney’s Office had been weighing whether to dismiss his case stemming from the 1999 death of Hae Min Lee or to retry him in her death.

Prosecutors moved to have his conviction thrown out after they said a year-long investigation uncovered two alternative suspects in Lee’s death, at least one of whom was not disclosed to his defense attorney at the time.

The hearing in reception court Tuesday morning was not docketed in online court records.

Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, confirmed prosecutors dropped her client’s charges but declined to comment further.

