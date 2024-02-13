Baltimore rapper Lor X sentenced to 15 years in prison for leading city drug gang

Baltimore rapper Lor X was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for overseeing a gang that distributed fentanyl throughout Southwest Baltimore.

Circuit Judge Lawrence R. Daniels imposed a total sentence of 40 years incarceration but suspended the majority of time behind bars for the rapper, whose legal name is Xavier Johnson.

“He’s going to have 25 years hanging over his head,” Daniels said of Johnson’s eventual release. “I got to tell you, Mr. Johnson, if you so much as spit on the sidewalk, I’ll give you all of it.”

The judge’s comments punctuated a tense sentencing hearing for Johnson, 33, who pleaded guilty in September to one count of organizing, supervising and financing a gang and two counts of being in possession of large quantities of a mixture of drugs containing fentanyl.

His plea agreement gave room for attorneys to argue for a sentence of 40 years in prison with all but a range of 15 to 25 years suspended. The first 10 years of Johnson’s sentence come without the possibility of parole because the charge of possession of large drug quantities carries a mandatory minimum punishment of five years behind bars without the chance of release.

Defense attorney John Cox asked Daniels to sentence his client to 15 years in prison, while prosecutors with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General urged for 25 years incarceration.

City sheriff’s deputies’ discovery of fentanyl while serving an eviction spawned a year-long investigation that yielded indictments of Johnson and 18 others in 2020. Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Maryland State Police found Johnson’s crew maintained several stash houses to store drugs and guns, according to the indictment.

Among those was a downtown apartment rented by Gerald Brown, the former Baltimore basketball star who led Frederick Douglass High School to an undefeated season in 2002, allegedly at Johnson’s direction.

Investigators raided that apartment May 20, 2019, finding two kilograms of fentanyl, a handgun and drug packaging materials.

Brown was shot to death June 7 that year, “shortly after he was heard saying that he was not going to ‘go down’ for the items recovered in the search,” the indictment says, without providing more details. While neither Johnson or any other members of crew faced murder charges, their indictments under the state’s gang statute listed Brown’s killing as one of the gang’s “overt acts.”

Assistant Attorney General Zachary Norfolk did not mention the homicide at Johnson’s sentencing, but said Johnson was prepared to carry out violence, highlighting several photos and videos depicting him carrying guns.

Along with wiretaps of Johnson and others’ phones and social media accounts, investigators installed a covert video camera in a car associated with a crew member. That camera captured the moment Johnson and his lieutenants arrived at a stash house that investigators recently raided.

The footage, played at the sentencing, showed one crew member leave the car and return shortly thereafter. After he told Johnson the door appeared to have been ripped off its hinges, Johnson could be seen handing the crew member a pistol.

Norfolk cited excerpts from Johnson’s prolific social media presence to suggest a “concerning lack of remorse and accountability.” Several of the posts included photos of Johnson flaunting large sums of cash. Others included messages, written or rhymed aloud, that Norfolk said romanticized life as a gang leader.

“Beat a body get a Rollie and a golden child,” Johnson captioned one picture of a bedazzled Rolex, a gold handgun and a chain with his nickname, South Baltimore Godfather, partially spelled out.

Norfolk said Johnson continued such posts after being indicted and pleading guilty. The very morning of his sentencing hearing, Johnson wrote in an Instagram post “I’m coming out the same way I went in see y’all later.”

Cox downplayed the social media posts.

“There’s a difference between the actions that he did and the persona that he posts because that’s very common in the rap world,” Cox said.

Daniels interjected, scolding Johnson for such posts given his large following. It was one of several times the judge interrupted to challenge statements by attorneys, or Johnson himself.

When Cox said his client had become more involved in his children’s lives and volunteered for various organizations, mostly youth sports programs, Daniels suggested Johnson’s altruism was intended to make himself seem more sympathetic at sentencing.

“He made a mistake and is paying for it. … I believe he has turned that chapter,” Cox said.

All but three members of Johnson’s crew pleaded guilty, with their convictions ranging from conspiracy to distribute drugs to participating in a criminal gang to, in one case, supervising the gang. Two of the alleged members have cases pending, while a third died awaiting trial. Johnson received the longest prison sentence of any of his crew’s members.

Cox said all of the others sentenced in the case, even those with more significant criminal records, already have been released from prison. He urged Daniels to impose a sentence proportional to others in the case.

When he finished, Cox advised Johnson of his right to have the last word to the sentencing judge. Johnson chose to speak.

“Through the years,” Johnson began, “I have done some bad stuff —”

Daniels interjected, taking objection to his use of the description of his actions.

“You don’t know how many people overdose and died on your fentanyl,” Daniels said.

When Johnson responded by saying he wasn’t aware at the time of the dangers of the drugs he sold, Daniels challenged him. With his voice rising to a shout, the judge pointed to photos in evidence showing members of Johnson’s crew wearing gas masks while mixing drugs.

Johnson said he wanted to get involved in substance abuse education.

“That rings hollow here today for a guy that was selling poison to the community to make money,” Daniels said.

At one point, Daniels instructed Johnson to face the group of his supporters who crowded the courtroom and promise them he would never commit a crime again. With tears streaming down his cheeks, Johnson addressed his mother.

“I promise you,” he said, “that when I come out I’m going to make a difference.”