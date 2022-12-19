Baltimore rapper YGG Tay federally indicted with alleged group of Black Guerilla Family members accused of 9 killings

Baltimore Rapper YGG Tay, who is already in federal prison, is among a group of alleged members of the Black Guerilla Family gang accused of carrying out nine homicides, a recently unsealed federal indictment shows.

Federal prosecutors say YGG Tay, whose name is Davante Harrison, paid other members of the gang to kill people on multiple occasions. A U.S. District judge sentenced Harrison to 15 years in federal prison in July after a jury found him guilty of drug and gun charges.

In a recently unsealed indictment, prosecutors said Harrison rapped about hiring a hitman, David Warren, who is charged in the same indictment, and said he was open to paying others to kill.

“Breaking news I just signed the top shooter in the city to a deal. All them years he signed to me, a lot of [people] get killed,” Harrison rhymed, according to the indictment. “If he get caught, don’t stress about it, his lawyer going on my bill. If somehow he lose at trial, got one word, appeal.”

Four other men were indicted alongside Harrison and Warren: Barak Olds, Wayne Prince, Joshua Duffy and Tyrell Jeffries. Although the indictment was unsealed Monday, it’s unclear if any of the men are being represented yet by attorneys on their latest charges.

Their alleged crimes, ranging from drug distribution to fatal and nonfatal shootings, occurred over a seven-year stretch between 2014 and 2021, according to the indictment, which charges the men with participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the BGF began in a prison in California in the 1960s. First identified in Maryland prisons in the ’90s, their presence continues in state correctional facilities today.

BGF members were in 2013 accused of turning the Baltimore City Detention Center into a stronghold, and authorities for years have sought to take down the gang’s regimes, attributing dozens of murders to the group and its leaders.

The indictment outlines in detail the role each man is alleged to have played, while acknowledging they conspired with other gang members yet to be identified by authorities.

