Baltimore rapper Young Moose arrested in Carroll County after Friday traffic stop, crash

Young Moose, the Baltimore rapper whose real name is Kevron Evans, was arrested on misdemeanor charges in Carroll County after a traffic stop for a “suspected tint violation” on Friday afternoon.

A 29-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop on Malcolm Drive. Evans, who won a $300,000 settlement on claims he was regularly harassed and illegally arrested by Baltimore Police’s infamous Gun Trace Task Force officers, was in the passenger seat.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle fled onto Route 97 after the deputy “made contact with” the driver and the 30-year-old rapper. The Honda Accord was found crashed into an embankment in the area of Route 97 and Bartholow Road.

Evans was detained, and the driver “resisted arrest and assaulted the deputy,” police said, claiming Evans also “attempted to interfere with the arrest” while handcuffed. Police did not elaborate on how either of them resisted but said both were taken into custody and to a hospital. They said the woman had a clear capsule of “suspected heroin/fentanyl” and that crack cocaine was found in the vehicle.

The woman is facing drug and traffic offenses, as well as felony assault charges, and was ordered to be held without bail in the Carroll County Detention Center ahead of a hearing scheduled for Feb. 1. Evans is facing misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges, and was released after posting $5,000 bail. He was set for a March 5 trial in Carroll County. Neither had attorneys listed Tuesday in online court records.

Evans faced a swath of legal troubles while he was coming up as a rapper, getting charges associated with a former Baltimore Police detective infamous for his brutality. The former lawman, Daniel Hersl, is serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison for racketeering convictions associated with the Gun Trace Task Force, the notoriously corrupt Baltimore Police unit that had several members indicted in 2017. Evans, who frequently referenced Hersl in his lyrics, later sued the city on allegations he faced repeated harassment from Hersl, muddying his opportunities in the music industry, and ultimately received a $300,000 settlement.