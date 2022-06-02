Baltimore Rapper Young Moose Wins $300K Settlement In Lawsuit Against Corrupt Task Force

Young Moose, a Maryland-based rapper, has come out victorious in his lawsuit against Baltimore and Daniel Hersl, a convicted ex-police officer who served on the city’s infamous Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF).

HBO Max viewers may be familiar with this group, which “terrorized Baltimore” for about a decade, via We Own This City — a recently-released miniseries that’s based on the takedown of the corrupt task force.

Young Moose (real name Kevron Evans) filed his lawsuit against Baltimore and several former GTTF members back in March 2021, initially seeking $1.5M in damages.

His grievance was related to a search the GTTF conducted back in 2012, as the rapper alleged that members of the task force planted crack on him. As a result, Young Moose was incarcerated until the charges against him were dismissed in 2020.

Notably, the charges were thrown out 3 years after 8 GTTF members were indicted on charges related to extortion, robbery, racketeering and overtime fraud. Hersl was one of these members, and he’s currently serving an 18-year sentence in Missouri.

Once Young Moose was out of prison, he went about holding the city and its corrupt task force accountable, as he argued that his incarceration damaged his reputation and was a major roadblock to his career.

Now, his effort has paid off, as Young Moose has won a $300K settlement.

“In order to resolve this case, avoiding the expense, time, and uncertainties of further protracted litigation and the potential for an excess judgment, BPD and the city agreed to offer plaintiff a settlement payment of $300,000.00,” the Baltimore City Board of Estimates noted.

“As with the prior GTTF settlements, we believe this settlement is in the best interest of both the city and the plaintiff who may have been harmed by the misconduct of former GTTF members,” the Baltimore City Law Department added.

BREAKING: Baltimore city police to pay Young Moose $300k for planting drugs on him. — WE SELL SWAG HERE™️ (@LegitTaste) May 31, 2022

Young Moose has not yet directly spoken on the good news, though a quick look at his Instagram page shows that he’s focused on promoting his new work and continuing to work on his rap career.