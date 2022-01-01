Baltimore records first two homicides of 2022, police say

Baltimore recorded the first two homicides of 2022, with two men killed about 90 minutes into the New Year in a shooting that also left a 16-year-old boy injured, police say.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers learned of a shooting in the 3600 block of Gelston Dr.and arrived in the city’s Edmondson neighborhood shortly thereafter, police said.

At the scene adjacent Gwynn Falls Park, the officers found two men who’d been shot. Police said the men, whose identities were not released, were pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was shot in the same shooting, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, which police described as non life-threatening.

Homicide detectives went to the scene of the fatal shooting and assumed control of the investigation. Police said they encouraged anybody with information about the killings to call the investigators at 410-396-2100.

About 15 minutes after police responded to the triple shooting, officers were dispatched to a hospital for a call about a man who’d walked in for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

The 18-year-old told officers he was walking near the city’s Fells Point neighborhood when he thought he heard firecrackers, according to police. But then, the man felt a burn and began to run.

Shooting detectives assigned to the police department’s Southeast District station assumed the investigation, police said. They can be reached at 410-392-2422.

The first two killings of the year come after Baltimore closed 2021 with 337 homicides, two more than the year before, according to police. There were also eight more non-fatal shootings in 2021, 728, compared to 2020.

Police reported two more non-fatal shootings on New Year’s Eve.

The first occurred sometime before 5 p.m., when officers went to a hospital in response to a walk-in shooting victim, police said.

A 35-year-old man had been shot multiple times and was taken into surgery immediately. Police described his condition as serious.

Detectives with the Southern District station learned the shooting happened in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road, in the city’s Cherry Hill neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled alongside the man and occupants opened fire, police said. The investigators can be reached at 410-396-2499.

Officers were dispatched again to a hospital around 10:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, police said, after a 21-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police said the man would not tell officers where he was shot, but that Southern District detectives have assumed the investigation.

Anyone who knows something about any of the shootings but who wishes to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, police said.