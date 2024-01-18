Baltimore school district investigating after recording purportedly disparaging Black people surfaces

Baltimore County Public Schools is working to confirm the integrity of the recording, in which Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert allegedly ranted about Black students’ low test scores, teacher “inadequacies” and Jewish families.

Baltimore County Public Schools has launched an investigation into an alleged audio recording of a principal making racist and antisemitic comments about students and staff.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Billy Burke, executive director of the union representing Baltimore County administrators, denies the claims against Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert and said they believe someone created the recording using artificial intelligence. It was posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

The voice on the audio reportedly lashes out about “ungrateful Black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag” and teacher “inadequacies,” questioning how difficult it is to get students to meet grade-level expectations.

Eric Eiswert, principal of Pikesville High in Baltimore, allegedly is the voice on a recording of offensive comments. His union chief denies it’s Eiswert and the school district is investigating. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/WJZ)

“And if I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community,” the voice added, “I’m going to join the other side.”

WMAR-2 News reported that Superintendent Myriam Rogers confirmed the investigation and said BCPS is working to determine the integrity of the audio recording. She described the tape as “deeply disturbing” and said the school system would “swiftly address this incident” after learning the facts.

“I understand how upsetting this recording is for many members of the Team BCPS community,” said Rogers. “We will not tolerate disparaging remarks about any member of the Team BCPS community.”

According to the Banner, Burke acknowledged that Eiswert is aware of the severity of the situation, noting that the principal “denounces [the comments in the recording], and he did not make those statements.”

He said he is ensuring Eiswert receives due process during the investigation.

TheGrio contacted Eiswert and received an automated response that said, “I am currently out of the office with no access to email,” directing us to reach out to his supervisor, Kyria Joseph, for immediate assistance.

According to WMAR-2, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski described the circulated statements as “abhorrent” and said his administration fully supports the BCPS as they conduct a thorough investigation.

“Hate, discrimination, and prejudice have no place in our community,” said Olszewski, “especially in our schools.”

“Following the conclusion of this investigation, I know swift action will be taken to hold those involved accountable,” he added, WMAR-2 reported.

