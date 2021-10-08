Baltimore schools work to refine classroom coronavirus testing program

A weekly testing program in Baltimore public schools is keeping the infection rate low, but teachers and parents are hoping the district can speed up its process so kids don't miss valuable in-person learning time. Baltimore Sun education reporter Liz Bowie joins CBSN AM to talk more about the future of the program.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories