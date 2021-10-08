Baltimore schools work to refine classroom coronavirus testing program

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A teacher has resigned from a North Carolina charter school after telling Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would be her “field slaves,” a comment that one parent said brought attention to other racist incidents at the school. Winterville Charter Academy sent a memo which also referred to “racially insensitive words” being used by children in the class without any action from the teacher. “The school leadership team acted immediately upon learning about a racially insensitive lesson and student remarks, and is currently working to address ongoing concerns from parents that racially insensitive student remarks continue,” said Colleen Cullison, spokesperson for National Heritage Academies, the parent company for the school.