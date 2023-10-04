Baltimore shooter: Manhunt after five shot at Morgan State University

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting five people at a university in Maryland on Tuesday, officials have said.

Students at Morgan State University in Baltimore were gathered for homecoming festivities when gunfire erupted and scattered the crowd.

Four men and one woman, aged 18 to 22, were injured. Police said the number of shooters remained unknown.

There have been 531 mass shootings this year, Gun Violence Archive data shows.

The shooting on Tuesday night at the historically black university disrupted the school's homecoming events, an important tradition at historically black colleges and typically one of the biggest events of the year.

Students dressed in suits and gowns were heading to a campus ball when the sound of gunshots rang, sending dozens fleeing into nearby buildings.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 21:25 EST (01:35 BST).

Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said police on campus heard gunfire and noticed dorm windows shattered, leading officials to believe there was an active shooter.

A shelter-in-place order was put into effect as Swat officers swept the area. Students hunkered down for hours until the order was lifted around 00:30 EST.

Those hurt in the shooting were all hospitalised with non-life threatening wounds, Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr Worley said investigators did not know how many shooters were involved. Morgan State University President Dr David Kwabena Wilson cancelled classes on Wednesday.

"This was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students," Dr Wilson said in a statement.

"But Morgan is a strong family and we will march on with determination to keep moving on."

Parents with students at the university rushed to the scene on Tuesday evening after reports of the incident.

Glenmore Blackwood arrived to campus after his son, a senior at the university, told him a shooting had occurred.

"It's just sad. They were doing a good thing — an event to promote positivity — and all this negativity happens," Mr Blackwood told the Associated Press.

Federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said they were assisting with the response to the shooting.

Founded in 1867, Morgan State University is a public school with roughly 9,000 students.