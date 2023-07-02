Baltimore shooting latest: Teenager among two killed in Brooklyn Day attack as gunman still at large

A teenager is among the two people dead after a mass shooting in Baltimore.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals after being found with gunshot wounds by police.

Police said the gunman remains at large, but clarified there is no known motive at this time. Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley said investigators are “working an extensive crime scene.”

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day,” a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired

Mayor Brandon Scott described the shooting as “reckless” and “cowardly”.

“We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you,” Mr Scott said, speaking about the perpetrator.

Medstar Harbor Hospital’s emergency department treated 19 patients on Sunday morning, all suffering varying degrees of injury from gunshot wounds after the incident, MedStar Health Baltimore told Reuters in an emailed response.

“Nine critically injured patients were stabilized and transferred to Baltimore trauma centers,” it said, adding that all but one patient had been released.

BPD is on scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District (Baltimore Police)

‘Treat this as if it were your family,’ says Baltimore mayor

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott has condemned a mass shooting which killed two and injured 28 people in the city.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Mr Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at.

Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley speaks during a news conference, alongside mayor Brandon Scott (AP)

“We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

No arrests have been made. Meanwhile, police said the gunman remains at large, but clarified there is no motive at this time.

18 and 20-year-old killed in mass shooting, say poice

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the police said.

Some 28 others are injured, including three people who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore.

All the victims are adults.

No arrests made as gunman still at large

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting, which took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said the gunman remains at large, but clarified there is no motive at this time. Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley said investigators are “working an extensive crime scene.”

Two people have died, and 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore’s mayor has condemned a “reckless, cowardly” mass shooting in the city that left two people dead and three fighting for their lives in the early hours of Sunday, 2 July.

At least 25 more people have been injured in the incident, which occurred at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott addressed the perpetrator during a press conference: “I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

Holly Patrick reports:

20 people walked into hospitals following shooting

Two people have died, and 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Baltimore, police said.

Nine people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, while 20 others affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said.

30 victims confirmed in mass shooting

Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley confirmed there were a total of 30 victims of the mass shooting during a press conference at the scene.

Two were killed, while 28 were injured, including three who are in a critical condition. All of the victims were adults.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene.

“We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Mr Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at.

“We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

‘Our hearts are heavy,’ says Baltimore councillor as two killed and 28 injured

In a statement posted on Facebook, councilwoman Phylicia Porter said: “Our hearts are heavy as we learn about the devastating mass shooting incident at Brooklyn Homes near 800 Herndon Ct.

“Our office is gathering more information and to support those affected. We are in constant communication with the Scott Administration, Baltimore City Police Department, the community, and other relevant stakeholders.

“Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts as we navigate through this tragedy.”

Mayor Scott condemns mass shooting

Mayor Scott said: “This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.

“We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you,” Mr Scott said, speaking about the perpetrator.

“Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” he added.

Witnesses heard 20 to 30 shots fired - Fox 45

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day,” a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Two dead and 28 injured in block party attack as gunman still at large

Two people have died, and 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition, after a mass shooting in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals after police arrived at the scene to find one woman dead, Baltimore Worley said.

Police said the gunman remains at large, but clarified there is no motive at this time. Worley said investigators are “working an extensive crime scene.”

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

Mayor Brandon Scott described the shooting as “reckless” and “cowardly”.

He said: “This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

“We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you,” mayor Scott said, speaking about the perpetrator.

Police officials have urged anyone with information to come forward.