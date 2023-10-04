Baltimore shooting: Multiple people shot at Morgan State University

Baltimore Police at the scene of the shooting

Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on Twitter.

At least four people were shot on the campus, Baltimore Police spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed to the Baltimore Banner. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The shooter may have been firing from the window of a dorm room, according to WJZ news reporters who obtained a photograph of a shattered window which had a visible bullet hole.

This is believed to be the window the shooter was shooting from. It’s a dorm room on Morgan State @wjz pic.twitter.com/V8ROh2vSQK — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 4, 2023

The shooting came amid the institution’s homecoming week festivities and as students were celebrating the crowning of the university’s “Mr and Miss Morgan State”, local media reported.

Panicked students posted on social media about hiding in their dorm rooms as police flying over in a helicopter told everyone to take cover.

“We were so confused about what was happening,” local student Amani told WBALTV, describing the panic as students leaving the coronation saw police cars arrive.

“We were going back and forth figuring out which door we wanted to go through. We ended up going through the back door and luckily we did because we could have been out there (in the firing line) when it happened.”

She added: “It was so scary.”

At the scene on Tuesday night, officers were blocking off the south entrance to campus near dorm buildings.

Officers are now checking the rooms in the dorm room. They’re going door to door talking to students inside that building who are sheltered in place @wjz pic.twitter.com/OK3sjNj1Jz — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 4, 2023

Ish Sargent, 20, who lives nearby, said she and her friends came outside when they heard the helicopter. However, they didn’t hear gunshots. Ms Sargent said she doesn’t normally worry about gun violence in the area.

“At a school though, that’s crazy,” she said. “People just out here shooting.”

Security ‘on guard’ after previous shootings

Another student, Regina, described a surreal scene of armed police and fearful students running for their lives.

“People were stuck inside the building...bunkered down in rooms,” Regina said.

“We saw SWAT running with guns.”

Emergency crews at Morgan State University - The Baltimore Sun

Security had been “on guard” for signs of violence during the homecoming week following previous shootings at the campus, she said.

Last October, a student was shot during an unsanctioned homecoming party outside a campus student centre.

In October 2021, a student was shot during a campus fight amid the homecoming celebrations.

“Unfortunately there was a mass shooting over the summer at a ‘block party’ in Baltimore,” Regina added.

“It’s very unfortunate that something that is supposed to be about family and, you know, love turned into what it turned into.”

