Baltimore state’s attorney candidate Ivan Bates unveils prosecution plan he says would reduce violent crime

Baltimore state’s attorney candidate Ivan Bates unveiled a detailed plan Tuesday for how he’d bring down a persistently high rate of violent crime as the city’s elected prosecutor.

Touting a focus on gun prosecution, enhanced law-enforcement cooperation, data-driven training and new diversion programs, Bates’ plan details how his administration would “prioritize removing violent offenders from our communities” and “support alternatives to incarceration.”

A prominent defense attorney and former city prosecutor, Bates is challenging incumbent State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary, the second time he’s sought to unseat the two-term prosecutor. Like the other challenger, Roya Hanna, Bates plans to resume the prosecutions discontinued by Mosby during the coronavirus pandemic for offenses such as drug possession, prostitution and trespassing.

Mosby has defended her policy not to pursue such low-level offenses by presenting the argument that those prosecutions disproportionately hurt the city’s minority neighborhoods.

Bates’ plan promotes bringing back those cases not to put those defendants in jail but to connect the people to diversionary programs, such as drug court, which he argues have been underused by Mosby’s administration. Bates contends there have been missed opportunities to intervene in the lives of sex trafficking victims, drug users and those who are experiencing mental health issues.

Titled “Accountability, Leadership, and Experience: A Plan for a Safer Baltimore,” the document cites research by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy, as well as successful models rolled out in other cities such as Oakland, California, and Milwaukee. Some of the sections of Bates’ plan enumerate how many prosecutors he’d staff a new unit with.

Bates’ plan cites a study from Johns Hopkins’ gun violence center, part of the university’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, that found that Mosby’s office dropped or indefinitely postponed more than one-third of illegal gun cases from May 2015 to May 2019.

Mosby’s office has a Gun Violence Enforcement Division where prosecutors are responsible for cases of violent crimes committed with firearms, multidefendant gun cases and criminal gun laws.

Bates plans to adjust the gun unit so that its prosecutors take on illegal gun cases. He also says his administration will leverage fear of prosecution in federal court where Bates has “seen first-hand that sentences there act as strong deterrents” because there is no parole and prison time is often served in other states, and assign prosecutors to seek out those who sell illegal guns and make or sell ghost guns.

The defense attorney also wants to augment the city’s Gun Offender Registration Act. Known in court as GORA, the program requires those convicted of gun offenses to register as a gun offender with Baltimore Police upon their release from incarceration and report to a specific police station every six months for five years to renew their registration. Bates said he’ll advocate for more supervision and monthly check-ins.

Bates criticized Mosby for what he described as a lack of transparency about gun cases. According to his plan, he’ll fix that by posting the outcomes of all gun cases, including those his office drops or postpones indefinitely, “so that communities can know what is happening with the cases in their neighborhood.”

Mosby’s office says it collaborates effectively with other law enforcement agencies, but Bates disagrees and outlines steps in his plan to rebuild those relationships.

Among those initiatives is what Bates will call the Baltimore Violence Reduction Coalition, a “multi-level, multi-disciplinary and multi-agency” process for exchanging information about all homicides and shootings to come up with preventive public health and criminal justice measures.

Bates intends to staff every homicide case with a veteran and junior attorney to bolster experience within the office. He also plans to secure money to hire data analysts to understand why cases are being dropped and to use the answer to better train officers and line attorneys.

Describing vacant houses as “the breeding grounds for much of the negative activity” in Baltimore, Bates plans to bring back the practice of “deputizing assistant state’s attorneys in the housing legal section” to prosecute “drug-riddled properties under the nuisance abatement law, illegal lockouts and receivership cases,” whereby a court can appoint someone to rehabilitate, demolish or sell a vacant property.

Bates’ plan also outlines his ideas to enhance victim and witness protection, in part, by assigning a prosecutor to tackle witness intimidation and retaliation cases; reform the state’s attorney’s office’s juvenile program through initiatives such as hiring career youth prosecutors; and institute “community court” where prosecutors will review cases of loitering, trespassing and dice rolling to determine whether the defendants would best be served by doing community service or participating in a diversion program.

This article will be updated.