Baltimore state’s attorney candidate Roya Hanna lays out crime plan

Baltimore state’s attorney candidate Roya Hanna on Tuesday introduced a multifaceted plan to reduce crime in the city, looking to distinguish herself from State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and touting tougher prosecution of gun crimes as well as diversion programs for those accused of minor offenses.

Hanna intends to prosecute drug possession and prostitution, bringing back the prosecutions discontinued by Mosby, who defends the policy by arguing that pursuing low-level offenses disproportionately hurts the city’s minority neighborhoods.

A defense lawyer and former assistant state’s attorney, Hanna contends those cases didn’t send the defendants to jail time to begin with and offer an opportunity to direct the people charged to diversion programs like drug court.

The release of Hanna’s crime plan comes as Baltimore endures a deadly and violent start to the new year. As of Tuesday, police recorded 11 more homicides than the same date last year. There have been 100 nonfatal shootings this year, compared to 72 by Feb. 22, 2021, according to police.

Hanna and defense attorney Ivan Bates, who’s also challenging Mosby, have consistently described the crime as the focal points of their campaigns to be Baltimore’s top prosecutor. . Bates officially filed to run Tuesday, marking the second time he’s run for the office after an unsuccessful bid in 2018. Mosby hasn’t officially filed for reelection.

If elected, Hanna said, she’d seek stiffer punishments for those who wield guns and collaborate more closely with federal prosecutors to ensure those accused of carrying guns are prosecuted in whichever court they face the longer sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office already pursues firearm offenses, but Hanna says promoting promoting tougher gun prosecution and the potential of federal cases will serve as a deterrent to gun possession and yield fewer spontaneous shootings and killings.

“Under my administration, gun crime will mean jail time,” Hanna said.

Hanna said she’ll prioritize strengthening violent crime cases by expanding the unit in the state’s attorney’s office tasked with reviewing cases when they’re first charged so that there are enough prosecutors to review body camera footage, witness statements and identify weaknesses in the cases.

Like others around the country, Mosby’s office has been battered by attrition accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanna has seized on what she describes as a lack of experienced line attorneys as a campaign issue. She said she plans to provide prosecutors more training on scientific evidence, like DNA, and match to younger prosecutors with more experienced attorneys for mentorship.

“You can’t throw people into very serious cases and not give them enough feedback and supervision and handholding, to a certain extent,” Hanna said.

If elected, Hanna hopes to establish a Women’s Empowerment Court to help women charged with crimes.

Baltimore already has drug, veteran and mental health courts. These diversion dockets cater to those charged with low level offenses and refers those defendants to resources for drug or mental health treatment.

Hanna points to research that suggests the majority of incarcerated women having a history of physical or sexual abuse.

“As I envision it, the women’s court will make sure they are getting counseling and also do other things like provide them with job training,” Hanna said.

Hanna also hopes to require some charged with minor crimes complete community service by tidying vacant lots, citing a study from Philadelphia backed by the National Institutes of Health which found that gun assaults and other types of crime decreased around vacant lots that were cleaned up.