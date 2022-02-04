Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to appear in federal court in first hearing on federal charges against her

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will make her initial appearance in federal court Friday as a defendant.

The city’s top prosecutor, who is up for re-election, will appear before U.S. District Judge J. Mark Coulson in a virtual hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Mosby was indicted Jan. 13 on two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida.

Federal prosecutors alleges that she with falsely claimed she suffered financial hardship during the pandemic to obtain an early withdrawal from her retirement savings without facing any penalties.

The CARES Act allowed individuals to make early withdrawals without penalties if they experienced financial hardships during the pandemic as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off; having fewer work hours; being unable to work due to lack of child care; or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated. Mosby did not face any of those circumstances, and said she received her full gross state’s attorney salary of $247,955, according to the indictment.

Mosby and her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, have said that they intend to push for a speedy trial, which they say will shed light on what they have described as a politically and racially motivated prosecution.