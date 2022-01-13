Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Indicted

BALTIMORE, MD — The top prosecutor in Baltimore was indicted Thursday on federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications. Some of the charges were linked to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida, according to the U.S. District Attorney.

The four-count indictment alleges State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby lied to obtain CARES Act funding through Baltimore during the coronavirus pandemic and also failed to disclose that she had more than $45,000 in unpaid taxes, when filing for mortgage applications in Florida.

Mosby, 41, of Baltimore, falsely certified that she qualified for one-time payments of $40,000 and $50,000 in May and December 2020 due to hardships during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the indictment.

“The indictment alleges that Mosby did not experience any such financial hardships,” prosecutors said in a statement. “In fact, Mosby received her full gross salary of $247,955.58 from January 1, 2020 through December 29, 2020, in bi-weekly gross pay direct deposits of $9,183.54.”

In addition to two counts of perjury, Mosby faces two counts of making false mortgage applications.

She did not disclose her liabilities in applying for a $490,500 mortgage to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Fla., and for a $428,400 mortgage to purchase a condominium in Longboat Key, Fla., according to the indictment.

"In each application, Mosby also responded 'no' in response to the question, 'Are you presently delinquent or in default on any Federal debt or any other loan, mortgage, financial obligation, bond, or loan guarantee,' even though she was delinquent in paying federal taxes to the IRS," prosecutors said in a statement.

Officials alleged she obtained a second home rider in which she lied about using the property in Kissimmee as her second residence, despite the fact that a week before getting the rider, which gave her a lower interest rate, she signed an agreement with a vacation home company giving it management over the rental.

Mosby could face up to five years in prison for each of the perjury charges and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count of making a false statement.

A date for Mosby's initial appearance has not yet been set in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

This article originally appeared on the Baltimore Patch