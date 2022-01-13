Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby indicted on federal charges related to COVID hardship loan
BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby on federal charges that she made false statements on loan applications, court records show.
The indictment charges Mosby with four counts.
Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, have been under investigation since at least February of last year when the FBI issued subpoenas for records.
