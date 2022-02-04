Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby pleads not guilty to federal perjury charges

BALTIMORE — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby pleaded not guilty to federal charges of perjury and making false statements Friday, and is seeking a speedy trial within in the next two months.

The city’s top prosecutor, who is up for re-election, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson in a virtual initial appearance and arraignment hearing Friday.

“We’re going to be asking for a speedy trial date within 60 days,” Mosby’s attorney A. Scott Bolden told the court.

Mosby was indicted Jan. 13 on two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida. She pleaded entered a not guilty plea to all four counts Friday.

Federal prosecutors allege that she with falsely claimed she suffered financial hardship during the pandemic to obtain an early withdrawal from her retirement savings without facing any penalties.

The CARES Act allowed individuals to make early withdrawals without penalties if they experienced financial hardships during the pandemic as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off; having fewer work hours; being unable to work due to lack of child care; or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated. Mosby did not face any of those circumstances, and said she received her full gross state’s attorney salary of $247,955, according to the indictment.

Mosby, her attorney, and other supporters have claimed the case is politically and racially motivated.

At Friday’s brief hearing, Bolden again described the case against Mosby as “politically charged.” He told the judge that he is seeking all discovery materials in the case and that he intends to file a number of pretrial motions.

Assistant United States Attorney Leo Wise said defense has not sent a formal request for discovery, but that when a request is filed the office will comply.

Wise also told the judge that a trial is expected to last four days.

A Feb. 18 deadline is set for motions in the case, and a conference call with District Judge Lydia Griggsby, who is overseeing the case, is scheduled for at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Griggsby, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in June, is the first woman of color to become a U.S. district judge in Maryland.

During the 15-minute hearing, Coulson asked Mosby if there is anything that would make it difficult to understand.

“No, your honor” she responded.

The judge then asked whether she has reviewed the indictment, and whether she understood the four counts against her and and the potential penalties.

“Yes, your honor, I do,” she said.

Coulson then advised her of her constitutional rights to remain silent, and the right to be represented by counsel at all stages of the proceedings.

Wise said the government was not asking Mosby to be detained pending trial.

———