Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby slated for initial appearance Friday on federal perjury, false statement charges

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is slated to appear in court for the first time Friday afternoon following her federal indictment on perjury and false statement charges.

Her initial appearance will be held virtually and is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mosby was indicted Jan. 13 on two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida.

The two-term state’s attorney allegedly made two early withdrawals amounting to $81,000 from her retirement savings allowable by the federal CARES act for people whose finances suffered as result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the indictment. However, federal prosecutors say Mosby experienced no such hardship and accused her of checking a box affirming under the penalty of perjury that her finances took a blow.

Mosby allegedly used the withdrawals for down payments on an eight-bedroom rental home near Disney World and a condo on Florida’s gulf coast, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors also said she lied on her loan applications by not disclosing a $45,000 federal tax lien and by claiming the property near Orlando was a second home, resulting in a lower interest rate, despite having lined up a management company to run the house as a vacation rental.

Mosby and her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, have proclaimed her innocence, dismissing the charges as being politically motivated because of the policies Mosby enacted as the city’s elected prosecutor.

Bolden declined to comment on Mosby’s arraignment.

Four more attorneys from his Washington, D.C. law firm, Reed Smith LLC, have entered their appearance in Mosby’s defense. They are Daniel Zev Herbst, Kelley C Miller, Rizwan Qureshi and Anthony R Todd, according to court records.

