Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby unveils new data portal, refuses to commit to reelection bid

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby unveiled a new prosecutorial data dashboard Tuesday, touting her office’s successes over her seven-year tenure while refusing to commit to a bid for reelection.

The interactive portal underscores what the two-term Democrat described as a commitment to transparency. She said the data reflects determination from her staff during a period encompassing the prosecution of police officers after the death of Freddie Gray, the ramifications from the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal and a coronavirus pandemic that upended the courts.

Mosby promoted her conviction rate as proof she’s an effective elected prosecutor. Her office secured a guilty verdict or plea in about 96% of the 7,480 cases adjudicated from 2019 to 2021, according to the dashboard.

On the other hand, nearly one in three of all indictments in the same time span weren’t prosecuted for a variety of reasons.

“This newly developed data dashboard allows viewers to take an in-depth analysis of Baltimore’s criminal justice outcomes in the courtroom in an easy to read format that updates individuals in real time,” Mosby said. “The information in the data dashboard and in the term report is irrefutable evidence that my office takes violent crime seriously.”

She announced the dashboard, along with a report outlining her office’s work over her seven years, at the state’s attorney’s office in the Truist bank building in downtown Baltimore, flanked by some of her top prosecutors and advisers. It was her first news conference since Jan. 14, when she addressed federal charges filed against her.

Data detailing her office’s conviction and case dismissal rates has been a point of political contention for years, as the statistics have led to public quarrels between the two-term Democratic state’s attorney and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and those challenging her to be state’s attorney.

Mosby’s office posts monthly felony conviction data, as well as reasoning for the cases her office dismisses or postpones indefinitely, dating to June 2018.

Still, her opponents contend that she’s not transparent about case outcomes.

Mosby said Tuesday the plan to create a data dashboard predated criticism during the primary election cycle. She also avoided discussing her political plans, deflecting several questions from reporters about whether she’d run again.

“Right now I’m focused on the job at hand,” Mosby said repeatedly, citing an enormous backlog of cases because of the intermittent suspension of various court functions over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. “We just got back into the court physically and I have to make sure the morale of my office is good and we’re staying focused.”

Jury trials resumed March 7.

However, her announcement came with what would have been just a week remaining before the filing deadline for the primary election, until the Maryland Court of Appeals pushed it back Tuesday by three weeks, to April 15. While Mosby has been expected to run to retain her post, she had not yet filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Defense attorney Ivan Bates, who is running for state’s attorney again in the Democratic primary after losing a three-way race to Mosby in 2018, is the only candidate who remained in the running as of Tuesday after former prosecutor Roya Hanna announced she was dropping out to run as an independent in the November general election. Meanwhile, Thiru Vignarajah, who also challenged Mosby unsuccesfully in 2018, hasn’t ruled out a run.

About a month after Mosby’s social media pages and campaign websites appeared to be taken offline, the campaign site was online again Tuesday. The page was bare as of 5 p.m., but for a window with a video montage of Mosby, a link for donations and a bold-type statement: “SOMETHING IS HAPPENING! STAY TUNED.”

Asked about whether this meant a campaign announcement was coming before the filing deadline, Mosby responded: “I don’t know. I guess you’re going to have to see.”

Mosby acknowledged that she “has a lot on her plate,” and her pending federal criminal case remains to be resolved. The state’s attorney was indicted Jan. 13 on four charges: two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to purchase two vacation homes in Florida. A superseding indictment filed Thursday provided more context for Mosby’s alleged lies, but no new charges.

Federal prosecutors accused Mosby of falsely claiming the coronavirus caused her financial hardship in 2020 so she could make two early withdrawals without penalty from her retirement savings under the federal CARES Act. She allegedly used the $81,000 to make down payments on an eight-bedroom rental near Disney World and a condo on Florida’s gulf coast.

Mosby lied on the loan applications by failing to disclose a federal tax lien and by saying the house near Orlando was going to be a second home, when she’d already arranged for it to be a rental, for a lower interest rate, according to her indictment. The federal case thus far has yielded contentious arguments between Mosby’s defense and federal prosecutors throughout a handful of legal pleadings.

A trial is scheduled for May 2, and Mosby responded to questions related to the indictment by reaffirming a commitment to her job. She cited the data dashboard as evidence of her focus.

Although Mosby boasts a a 95% conviction rate for felonies, according to the dashboard, the data is also notable for the amount of non-prosecutions, where the case is either paused or the charges are dropped. Her office opted not to prosecute 4,767 of the 15,352 indictments it received from 2019-2021, according to data from that office.

About a quarter of the cases weren’t prosecuted because either the key witness or the victim did not show up for trial, and Mosby appeared to blame Baltimore’s deep-rooted “don’t snitch” culture for people not appearing in court.

“We struggle, but we’re committed to working with the mayor and the commissioner to change the culture of the stop snitching mentality,” Mosby said. “When you have seniors and babies that are being shot in broad daylight, and 14-year-olds being shot in broad daylight … You can’t blame the police if nobody is coming forward. You can’t blame my office because there’s no perpetrator that’s been identified yet.”

But Mosby’s data may not be painting a fair picture, and should be taken with a grain of salt, said David Jaros, faculty director of the University of Baltimore Center for Criminal Justice Reform. The data is just a starting point for asking meaningful questions about what happens to certain cases in Baltimore City.

“Is it true [witnesses] never show up or is it true they get called the night before? Those are facts we just don’t know,” Jaros said. “I raise an eyebrow when we throw that number of [non-prosecuted] cases under the umbrella of witnesses who are either afraid or unwilling to help the state.”

Jaros cautioned against using it to draw conclusions that any agency is working well or not working well.

For example, the number of cases dismissed over the same timespan because prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence or the police witness didn’t show up was almost identical to those dropped because a witness or victim was uncooperative, the data shows.

Conviction rates also tell an incomplete story, Jaros said, because without examining each guilty disposition individually it would be impossible to tell if the prosecutors are very good at their jobs or if they’re only prosecuting slam-dunk cases.

“This is the problem with drawing broad conclusions from the data,” he said. “It goes both for and against her office. She can be unjustly criticized for the cases not going forward because some of those things might be out of her control.”