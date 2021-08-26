Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wins convictions in four murder, shooting cases in recent weeks

City prosecutors announced recent convictions of three men for murder and one for felony assault for a shooting outside an East Baltimore grocery two years ago.

The four convictions comes as the Baltimore Circuit Court works through a backlog of shooting and homicide cases postponed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the most recent case, a Baltimore jury on Wednesday found Stephen Washington, 34, of Northwest Baltimore, guilty of second-degree murder for a triple shooting near Park Heights two years ago, according to prosecutors. They said Washington and an unidentified companion opened fire on a group of men in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue in July 2019. One of their victims, Nathaniel Greene, died of his injuries.

Surveillance video shows Washington and his partner running away when another man comes out of a car and opens fire on them, according to prosecutors. Washington was wounded and checked himself into the hospital.

Jurors also found him guilty of attempted second-degree murder and gun charges. He faces as much as 100 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 3.

“The defendant’s actions were unacceptable, and he will deservedly be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law for his malicious crime,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.

Prosecutors also announced that Philip Blankenship, 29, of Englewood, Colorado, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gun charges for a shooting in Mount Vernon last March. Prosecutors said he argued with the victim, Randolph Jones, over money he owed the man. When Jones began beating him with a dustpan, Blankenship pulled a gun and fatally shot him.

Under the plea deal, Blankenship was sentenced to 60 years with all but 30 years suspended.

Last week, prosecutors announced a Baltimore jury convicted James Phillips, 20, of first-degree assault and gun charges. He was found guilty of shooting and wounding two brothers in November 2019 outside an East Baltimore deli and grocery in the 3400 block of Belair Road. Surveilance cameras captured the shooting and a preceding argument.

Phillips faces as much as 91 years in prison and he’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.

Lastly, a Baltimore jury on Aug. 13 convicted Clifford Knight, 24, of Southeast Baltimore, of murder and gun charges for fatally shooting Ronald Lewis in May 2020 in West Baltimore. Knight faces as much as life in prison. He’s scheduled for sentencing Nov. 15.