Baltimore state's attorney indicted on federal charges

(Reuters) -Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby, the city's top prosecutor, was indicted on Thursday on federal charges of perjury and filing false loan applications, court documents showed

Mosby, a Democrat elected to her post in 2015, is accused in a federal grand jury indictment of falsely claiming to have suffered a work-related financial hardship from COVID-19 in order to withdraw $40,000 from her city employee retirement account.

The indictment said Mosby falsely cited a federal CARES Act provision allowing for one-time, pre-retirement emergency distribution of up to $100,000 in the event of a furlough, layoff, quarantine, reduced work hours, lack of childcare or impact on one's own business caused by COVID-19.

Prosecutors said Mosby, 41, used part of the money she received from the withdrawal in question to make a down payment on a vacation home in Kissimmee, Florida.

Mosby, who ran for office as a part of a movement of "progressive prosecutors" promising to address systemic inequities in the U.S. criminal justice system, made national headlines in 2015 when she charged six officers in the police custody death of Freddie Gray, a young Black man.

There was no immediate comment from the Mosby, her office or any legal representative about the indictment.

