Baltimore to sue ‘ghost gun’ manufacturer, mayor’s office announces

Baltimore plans to sue one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of untraceable “ghost guns,” the mayor’s office announced Tuesday.

Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott is hosting a news conference Wednesday to unveil the city’s lawsuit against Polymer80, Inc., a Nevada-based gun manufacturer that sells kits for customers to put together firearms on their own.

A Polymer spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday. Several cities, including New York and Los Angeles, have already sued Polymer.

Scott will discuss his administration’s legal action on the same day Maryland’s ban on the so-called “ghost guns” takes effect, and as concerns grow about the assembled-at-home firearms cropping up in connection to more and more crimes in the state’s largest city.

Last summer, Baltimore police said “ghost guns” were being used in an increasing number of fatal and nonfatal shootings. Baltimore police officers seized nine of the untraceable guns in 2018, 30 in 2019, 128 in 2020 and 352 in 2021, Detective Vernon Davis, a department spokesman, said Tuesday. Through the first five months of this year, the department has recovered 187 such firearms.

Prior to 2018, the city wasn’t recovering any ghost guns involved in crimes, Scott’s office said.

Baltimore City School Police have confiscated three ghost guns during the current academic calendar, said Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the union that represents the officers.

Last week, testimony at the trial of a man accused, and later acquitted, of killing Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale revealed the revered violence interrupter was killed with a “ghost gun” made in large part from a kit sold by Polymer80.

Los Angeles sued Polymer after two sheriff’s deputies were seriously wounded by a gunman wielding a firearm composed of the company’s components during an ambush in 2020 and after a 16-year-old the year before gunned down three children at a high school with a gun that featured Polymer parts.

Story continues

The company sells several kits for handgun frames, which include the grip and magazine chamber, stamped with its “P80″ logo but sans a serial number. People can purchase other parts and put together their pistol at home. Polymer keeps downloadable, step-by-step guides to assemble the kits on its website.

Guns made from such kits circumvent background checks and lack sales documents and serial numbers, making it challenging, if not impossible, for law enforcement to trace the firearms back to purchasers.

Starting Wednesday, Maryland will expand the legal definition of a firearm to include unfinished frames and receivers, making those parts subject to the same regulations and requirements as fully-functional weapons. It is illegal to buy or sell a firearm without a serial number or background check.

According to he mayor’s office, Scott will be joined at his news conference Wednesday by Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Sullivan, Dr. Joseph Sakran, director of emergency general surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Kris Brown, president of the nonprofit organization Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence.

The lawsuit will be filed Wednesday and details will be released during the announcement, Scott’s office said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Bryn Stole contributed to this article.