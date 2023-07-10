Baltimore Sun Media extends deadline for Top Workplaces nominations

Where is the summer going? Seems like it only just began, and it’s already mid-July.

If you’ve lost track of the weeks but want to nominate your employer for Baltimore Sun Media’s Top Workplaces, you’re in luck. We decided to extend the deadline for Baltimore Sun Media’s 13th annual Top Workplaces list until Aug. 18.

The Sun will accept nominations for six more weeks.

For 12 years, The Sun has showcased the region’s Top Workplaces each December, based on surveys of their employees by our partner, Energage, which has conducted Top Workplace surveys for dozens of news organizations across the country.

Last year, 150 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region, encompassing the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

The top employers typically are perennial contenders that often find themselves near the top of The Sun’s lists. The No. 1 large workplace last year was Cummings & Co. Realtors for the third year in a row. But there are also are surprises. Internet Testing Systems, often a contender, emerged No. 1 among midsize workplaces, while first-timer Trust Auto jumped out as the No. 1 small workplace.

Being designated a Top Workplace is good for morale, but research also shows that such companies attract more highly qualified job applicants and retain employees longer.

Although you can nominate employers until Aug. 18, don’t delay. Nominate your workplace as soon as possible and see whether it has what it takes to make the list or even top it this year.

Anyone can suggest a company — employees, customers, executives. It doesn’t matter whether the workplace is for-profit or a nonprofit, privately owned or publicly held. Companies must employ at least 35 people to qualify.

Employees of nominated firms that choose to participate will be asked to respond to a short survey this summer by Energage. The surveys will be used to rank the top companies. Winners will be announced at an event and featured in a special magazine in early December.

To nominate a company, go to baltimoresun.com/nominate or call 410-779-9337.