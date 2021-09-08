Baltimore teens charged with stealing Highlands man’s car, dragging him to his death will be tried as adults

Two Baltimore teens charged with murder for a fatal carjacking in the Highlands neighborhood in April will be tried as adults, according to Maryland court records.

Baltimore Police said they had identified three teenagers shortly after Fabian Mendez, 41, was run over and dragged with his own car during a carjacking in the 100 block of N. Conkling St. around 9:30 on April 2. One was captured at the scene and confessed, a second was arrested days later and also confessed, according to police charging documents.

A 13-year-old girl was identified in the records as being an accomplice, but she has not been charged as an adult, according to an online records search.

Donyea Witherspoon, who turned 17 days after the assault, and Terrance Wilbon, 16, are charged with murder, carjacking and conspiracy, according to court records. They are being held at a youth detention center in Baltimore, according to state department of corrections records.

According to the records, Mendez was on his way to work around 9:30 a.m. when a police officer who was in the area saw him being assaulted. The three suspects jumped into his 2010 Toyota Camry and attempted to flee, striking and dragging Mendez several blocks to the 3400 block of E. Fayette St.

Witherspoon confessed to being the driver, according to charging documents.

Baltimore police had been called to a Highlands gas station about 4:50 that morning and kicked the three teenagers out of the business after they were acting suspiciously, records show. The officer who removed the teens recognized one of them when Witherspoon was caught at the scene, police said.

Witherspoon, captured after a quick foot chase, identified himself, the girl and the boy as the people involved when officers presented him photos captured from video at the BP gas station, according to the charging documents.

Witherspoon also confessed to police after his mother arrived and sat in on an interview, police said.