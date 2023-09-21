Baltimore trainer creates 12-month wellness program for mental and physical health
Baltimore trainer creates 12-month wellness program for mental and physical health
Baltimore trainer creates 12-month wellness program for mental and physical health
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins over the weekend.
Body mass index, or BMI, is out, according to the American Medical Association. Here's what you need to know about the new way to
Several years ago, Aleksander Caban, the co-founder of Carbon Studio, a Polish VR game developer, observed a major problem in modern game design. Based in Gliwice, Poland, Auctoria is one of the participants in the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.
The Yankees' 2023 injuries are starting to affect 2024.
Save 40% on the iconic brand Amazon shoppers love: 'Always fast and reliable.' Stock up!
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
Many American have caught COVID more than once. How much does that put your health at risk?
Emma Roberts has apparently apologized for making transphobic remarks to "American Horror Story" co-star Angelica Ross.
Parallel Health emerged from stealth today at TechCrunch Disrupt as part of the Startup Battlefield, revealing (beyond their existence) $2.3 million in pre-seed funding and a first product, a custom phage therapy skin serum. The company got its start out of a project at a larger cosmetics company, where they were attempting to prove the efficacy of phage therapy to treat chronic skin conditions.
Step forward Untap Health, a startup out of London, U.K. that's presenting on the Disrupt SF Battlefield stage today with a pitch about pulling a stream of actionable risk data from wastewater. Although the processes involved (sewage collection, sending samples to a lab for analysis) still tend to be very manual, with a delay of several days or even a week before you get results. Its pair of academic co-founders, Dr Claire Trant and Dr Jay Bullen, have been working since early 2021 to bring this idea to life after meeting and clicking over the idea at Entrepreneur First.
Amazon has revealed a Map View for controlling your smart home devices. Via a digital floor plan, you can (for instance) tap on lights to switch them on or off or an Echo speaker to change the volume.
Amazon is making it easier to map smart home devices. During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company demoed Map View, an upcoming feature in the Alexa mobile app that'll let customers create a digital map of their house and pin connected devices to it. From Map View, users will be able to see the status of, control and add new devices.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
All eyes are on the Buffs again for a road trip to Oregon.
The original Apple Watch Ultra’s price has dipped on Amazon. The watch is going for $732, down from the original price tag of $799.
Meta announced today that it is expanding Meta Verified to businesses after first launching it for creators in March. The company is initially testing the verification program on Facebook and Instagram, with merchants in select geographies, but it plans to roll it out to businesses on WhatsApp at a later stage. Businesses can purchase a subscription to Meta Verified at $21.99/month per Facebook page or Instagram account.
WhatsApp is bolstering its shopping experience for both merchants and users through a new feature called Flows, which will let users complete tasks such as picking a seat on a flight or booking an appointment without leaving the app. WhatsApp said these tools will be available to businesses in the coming months. A support page for Flows indicates use cases like booking appointments, product customization, logging into their accounts, filling out forms, and signing up for events.
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.