Baltimore woman charged with intimidating witness in case of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal downtown shooting

A woman has been charged with intimidating a witness in the case of the teen squeegee worker accused of fatally shooting a man in downtown Baltimore over the summer, court records show.

Baltimore police arrested Twishae Tyler, 23, Friday. She is being held without bond on two counts of retaliating against a witness, according to online court records.

Retaliating against someone who reports a crime of violence is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. No attorney is listed for Tyler in online court records.

Warren Brown, an attorney for the teen charged with murder, described the alleged witness retaliation as unfortunate.

”I don’t know the person,” Brown said. “But we don’t need their help. We’ll take care of this legally.”

It’s unclear exactly how Tyler knew the name of a person who witnessed the fatal shooting of Timothy Reynolds July 7, who swung a bat at a group of squeegee workers during the violent encounter at the intersection of East Conway and Light streets.

According to charging documents, the witness’s name had been protected until Baltimore police detective John Amato identified the witness during cross examination at the Nov. 17 hearing to determine whether the teen would be tried in adult or juvenile court.

The hearing was closed to the press and public, but “members of the defendant’s family and his friends” attended, Amato wrote in charging documents for Tyler.

Circuit Judge Charles Dorsey ruled that day that the teen would be tried in Circuit Court, where he faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

The next day, the witness’s mother got a phone call from someone “pretending” to be a representative of Metro Crime Stoppers, an anonymous tip line where people can report crimes with the promise of monetary reward in some cases. The woman purporting to work for Metro Crime Stoppers told the witness’s mother the witness had to meet her in person to collect a reward, Amato wrote.

Amato wrote the witness later called the fake Metro Crime Stoppers representative back, saying the arrangement seemed strange; the person on the other end of the phone hung up.

On Nov. 20, charging documents show, the witness got a text message saying “U didn’t get no money & wasn’t left anonymous. Didn’t learn the first time you got shot?”

Amato wrote that the number was registered to a company that issues temporary phone numbers.

Police got a court order allowing them to get location data from the cellphone connected to the phone number, and traced the phone to a general area in the city.

Officers last week used a cell-site simulator to determine the precise location of the phone, tracing it to Tyler’s residence, according to charging documents.

A District Court judge signed a search and seizure warrant for the home Dec. 6, Amato wrote. Two days later, police arrived to find Tyler in the living room.

Amato wrote that he dialed the phone number used to call the witness and Tyler’s phone rang.

A different District Court judge issued a search warrant for the cellphone, according to charging documents. After looking through the phone, Amato wrote, police determined the call to the witness’s mother came from Tyler’s phone.

This article may be updated.